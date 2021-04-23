Charlotte woman wins $1 million lottery jackpot

A Charlotte woman couldn't believe her eyes when she checked her lottery numbers and saw she won over $1 million. It was the largest Carolina Cash 5 jackpot ever.

Timiaya Ellison told the North Carolina Education Lottery she was shocked to find out she'd picked a big winner.

"When I found out, I thought I had won half of the amount I did," Ellison said. "I was getting my hair done yesterday, and I said, 'Oh, let me check my lotto and see if I can use any of it for some gas.' I was looking at it, just standing there like, 'oh my God,' and misread it because I was so flustered."

Ellison bought the $1.05 million winning ticket at the Circle K on University City Boulevard in northeast Charlotte. The other winning ticket was also purchased in Charlotte, at the Circle K on John J Delaney Drive in Ballantyne.

Lottery officials said both tickets matched all five winning numbers. The drawing was the first time a Cash 5 jackpot estimate topped $2 million since the game's inception.

Ellison claimed her half of the prize, $1,054,439, at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on April 22. After taxes and withholdings, she brought home more than $740,000.