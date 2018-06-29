CHARLOTTE, N.C. – There is a Carolina connection to the Capital Gazette newspaper shooting. Investigators say the rampage followed a year’s long vendetta against the paper.

Now, the NBC Charlotte Defenders team has learned that the woman at the center of a harassment claim, which sparked the fight with the newspaper, now lives in the Charlotte area.

It comes as new information is coming out about the suspect. He has been identified as 38-year-old Jarrod Ramos. He faces 5 counts of murder and is currently being held without bond.

Ramos reportedly blasted his way into the newsroom with a legally purchased shotgun using smoke grenades and barricading a door.

Five newspaper employees were killed in that attack. They were some of the most experienced; together representing 80 years at the paper.

NBC Charlotte is now learning the woman who was harassed by Ramos has moved several times, including out of state, because of what she’s dealt with. Multiple sources said she now lives in the Charlotte area.

Ramos pleaded guilty to harassing her in 2011. The woman talked to WBAL Investigative Reporter Jayne Miller.

Miller Tweeted that the woman told her Ramos was “fixated” on her for no obvious reason. She has moved three times, changed her name, and now sleeps with a gun, according to Miller’s tweet.

Our Defenders team also obtained court documents showing how the newspaper got involved. Documents show the Capitol Gazette had a headline titled “Jarrod Wants to be Your Friend”.

The article described how Ramos sent the woman a Facebook friend request and thanked her for being the only nice person to him in high school, according to court records.

However, the paper reported that in the months that followed Ramos called her vulgar names, told her to kill herself, and emailed her job to get her fired, according to records.

After the Capitol Gazette reported on his guilty plea, Ramos sued the paper for defamation in 2012. However, the judge dismissed that lawsuit, and his appeal found the same result.

Investigators believe a grudge may have been the motive for the mass shooting at the Capitol Gazette.

In an eerie twist, Jayne Miller tweeted that the woman told her she warned a former police official years ago, “He will be your next mass shooter”.

NBC Charlotte has also tried to get in touch with the woman, but so far have not been able to reach her.

