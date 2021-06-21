Carolina Crown to take the field again July 10

After almost two years, the drum and bugle corps will march under stadium lights

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — Music and marching will fill soon fill Spangler Stadium at Gardner-Webb University again, with the sounds of the Carolina Crown filling the air.

The drum and bugle corps, which competes as a junior class corps with Drum Corps International, will take the field on July 10 to entertain local crowds. This marks the corps' first time performing since 2019; the 2020 season faced cancellation amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Jim Coates, executive director and CEO for Carolina Crown Inc., says members are itching to get back out under the stadium lights.

“Carolina Crown and our membership are extremely excited about the opportunity to perform live for the residents of Boiling Springs as well as for all local fans, as we missed the opportunity last year,” he said in a news release sent Monday.

The gates at Spangler Stadium open at 6:30 p.m., but the show has a prelude; the Carolina Crown Alumni Association will host a two hour special online, titled "#BecauseOfCrown", starting at 6 p.m. on social media platforms. A series of posts promises stories from throughout the corps' history along with insider looks at the 2021 show.

This year's show is titled "Project21: In My Mind". The production promises a look at different genres of music, including the following songs:

"Carolina in My Mind" by James Taylor

"Long Time Traveler" by The Wailin' Jennys

"Seize the Day" by Peter Graham

"Gravity" by Sarah Bareilles

"Toccata Andromeda" by Paul Halley