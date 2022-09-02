$3 million program aimed to help students in Charlotte area graduate from college

The Carolina Youth Coalition is working with College Aim in Atlanta and the Merancas Foundation for the program.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The pathway of getting to college in the Charlotte area continues to grow.

Carolina Youth Coalition is partnering with College AIM in Atlanta to launch a five-year, $3 million program to provide college students with financial support so they can graduate without debit, while also receiving one-on-one mentoring.

The Creating Access to Pathways for Success (CAPS) Scholarship program is being funded thanks to a grant from the Charlotte-based Merancas Foundation.

Aaron Randolph, executive director for the Carolina Youth Coalition, said the program will fill the gap between what students receive in financial aid and what it costs to attend college. It will also match a student with a mentor to guide them starting their junior year through graduation and beyond.

"This program will target students who are motivated and are hardworking, but may be typically overlooked by other scholarship programs," Randolph said. "This is really a program for students who have the most need and who otherwise may not be able to afford college."

The program is already seeking mentors to take part in the initiative. You can learn more about how to become a mentor by visiting the CAPS website.

If someone can't fulfill the role of a mentor but still wants to support the Carolina Youth Coalition, opportunities are available. The agency is focused on preparing high-achieving students with limited financial resources for college success.

“We know what we need to do to remove the barriers to college graduation that our students face,” Randolph said. “The financial and long-term mentoring support provided by the CAPS Program will be a real game-changer in that regard. I’m most excited to see it widen the pool of students with the resources necessary to attend and graduate from postsecondary institutions so they can pursue careers that excite them and offer them a chance for upward mobility.”

CYC is now accepting registrations for a "Signing Day 5K" race scheduled for April 30. People who want to participate can either run or walk the 5K. They'll also be invited to stay and cheer on the Class of 2022 as they announce their college decisions during the CYC's annual college signing day.