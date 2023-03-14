'Strap in': Carowinds announces opening date for new Aeronautica Landing section

Aeronautica Landing pays tribute to the Carolinas' spirit of invention and the history of aviation. It's the centerpiece of the park's 50th anniversary celebration.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds announced its new Aeronautica Landing area will open for the first time in April 2023.

Aeronautica Landing, the centerpiece of Carowinds' 50th anniversary celebration, pays tribute to the Carolinas' spirit of invention and the history of flight. The new area will officially open on April 7.

"New and imagined amusement park rides invite thrill seekers and families alike to strap in, buckle-up and test their mettle," Carowinds' press statement says. "Aviation-themed food and beverage destinations offer fun ways to refuel. The Aeronautica Landing Game Zone upgrades classic carnival games with key skills for emerging pilots."

Aeronautica Landing has five new attractions and a rethemed existing ride for a total of six rides. Construction on the new themed area began last August.

Aeronautica Landing is the fourth rethemed area to be introduced at Carowinds since 2017. Carowinds announced last week that four attractions will be closing for good after this season: Yo-Yo, Southern Star, Dodgem and Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 3Z Arena.

Carowinds announces Aeronautica Landing as part of 50th anniversary 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

Aeronautica Landing is the fourth rethemed area to be introduced at Carowinds since 2017. Carowinds announced last week that four attractions will be closing for good after this season: Yo-Yo, Southern Star, Dodgem and Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 3Z Arena.