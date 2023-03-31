Carowinds celebrating 50th anniversary

Aeronautica Landing pays tribute to the Carolinas' spirit of invention and the history of aviation. It's the centerpiece of the park's 50th anniversary celebration.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds celebrates 50 years as the Carolinas’ premier entertainment destination in 2023.

On Saturday, the amusement park will host a golden celebration to commemorate the 50th anniversary. Here, guests can enjoy live music from local bands, Blaze The City and Hot Sauce, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., followed by a fireworks display, beginning at 9:30 p.m.

Carowinds officially opened to 6,000 guests amid great fanfare on March 31, 1973. The park’s name comes from the winds that blow across its two homes, North Carolina and South Carolina.

In accordance with the milestone, Carowinds announced its new Aeronautica Landing area will open for the first time in April 2023.

Aeronautica Landing, the centerpiece of Carowinds' 50th anniversary celebration, pays tribute to the Carolinas' spirit of invention and the history of flight. The new area will officially open on April 7.

"New and imagined amusement park rides invite thrill seekers and families alike to strap in, buckle-up and test their mettle," Carowinds' press statement says. "Aviation-themed food and beverage destinations offer fun ways to refuel. The Aeronautica Landing Game Zone upgrades classic carnival games with key skills for emerging pilots."

Aeronautica Landing has five new attractions and a rethemed existing ride for a total of six rides. Construction on the new themed area began last August.

Aeronautica Landing is the fourth rethemed area to be introduced at Carowinds since 2017. Carowinds announced last week that four attractions will be closing for good after this season: Yo-Yo, Southern Star, Dodgem and Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 3Z Arena.

