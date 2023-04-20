Carowinds implements new chaperone policy due to 'unruly and inappropriate' incidents at park

Starting April 22, Carowinds will require all guests age 15 and younger to be accompanied by an adult who is at least 21.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds announced a new chaperone policy that will require park visitors under the age of 15 to be accompanied by an adult to remain in the park after 4 p.m.

Carowinds' new chaperone policy requires all park guests who are 15 years old or younger to be accompanied by an adult who is at least 21 to be allowed in the park from 4 p.m. until close. The new policy takes effect on Saturday, April 22. One chaperone may accompany no more than 10 underage guests per day. All chaperones must present a valid government-issued ID when entering the park.

The new policy was implemented due to "increasing incidents of unruly and inappropriate behavior" over the last two years across the theme park and entertainment industries, Carowinds said in a statement. The park previously implemented a temporary chaperone policy for its SCarowinds event last fall after "unruly behavior" by several groups of minors caused panic at the park.

"There were people getting trampled everywhere because everybody was sprinting as fast as they could," Michael Hibberd said. "I saw people tripping over the flower pots. I was really scared because, especially in America, there's been a lot of shootings going on recently and sadly, it's one of those things that could happen."

A 13-year-old was trapped inside a claw machine at the park after he climbed inside hoping to score a prize on April 16, Carowinds said. The boy was banned from the park for one year for attempted theft, according to a Carowinds spokesperson.

"We are committed to keeping Carowinds a place where families and friends come together to enjoy a one-of-a-kind park full of fun experiences and immersive entertainment," a park statement said.

Chaperones must accompany their guests during park entry and remain inside the park during the visit. All chaperones must be available by phone throughout their party's stay, Carowinds said.

Any guests who are 15 or under without a chaperone will be subject to removal from the park.

"We believe these changes will help ensure that Carowinds continues to have a positive atmosphere where generations of families and friends can gather for a day of safe fun and good food," the park said. "Millions of guests have counted on us for exactly that, and we will continue to deliver on that promise for generations to come."

Carowinds isn't the only popular venue with chaperone policies in place. Concord Mills Mall requires all guests under 18 to be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 on Fridays and Saturdays. The policy was implemented in July 2021 after several incidents involving minors, including the shooting death of a 13-year-old in 2019.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts