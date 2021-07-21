Carowinds drops reservations, adds days to summer season

Carowinds announced it will no longer require visitors to make reservations and is extending its summer season for guests.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds announced Wednesday that it will no longer require advanced reservations for guests at its theme park and the Carolina Harbor waterpark.

The park, which reopened in May, was requiring guests to make reservations to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 among guests and workers. Carolina Harbor's opening was delayed this summer due to a labor shortage. The waterpark opened on June 12.

In addition to dropping advance reservations, Carowinds added days to its summer calendar. Carowinds will now be open 10 more days from noon until 5 p.m. from Aug. 23 to Sept. 23.

The park's newest attraction, Grand Carnivale, runs through Aug. 1, with international cuisine and cultures featured throughout the park.

We're excited to share that advanced reservations are no longer required to visit Carowinds and Carolina Harbor Waterpark! We welcome you, without any reservations. See you at the park!



Announcement: https://t.co/8cDFV7yF7F pic.twitter.com/mcmMa6Mde4 — Carowinds (@Carowinds) July 21, 2021

"It feels good to be getting back to normal," said Lisa Stryker, Carowinds' director of communications. "Thank you for your patience and understanding as we prepared for this exciting moment."

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts