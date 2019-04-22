CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's warming up, and theme park season is just around the corner.

The Carolinas' own Carowinds was recently named one of the top 10 most affordable theme parks in the United States in HomeToGo's annual Theme Park Price Index.

The theme park, which sits on the state line between North and South Carolina, came seventh on the list.

Along with the rankings, the list includes location, parking and ticket prices, cost per meal and accommodation. A standard daily admission ticket to Carowinds runs for $45 before taxes and fees, with $16 for parking.

The popular theme park was also acknowledged for having the 'world's top-rated roller coaster' with Fury 325. The coaster has won Amusement Today's Golden Ticket Award every year since 2016, according to the Theme Park Price Index.

Popular on WCNC: