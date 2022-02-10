The park announced the opening day for March 12, 2022.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds lovers, it's time to get excited. The amusement park has announced this season's opening to be on Mar. 12.

This year's theme will be known as "Seasons of Fun" and park officials are looking to hire about 2,000 employees with an hourly wage of $15 an hour.

Job opportunities in the park:

Ride operators

Merchandise and games

Park Services

Food and beverage

Admissions

Safety and Security

Entertainment and more

Park officials stated that Carowinds offers flexible schedules and perks for its associates which include discounts, reward and recognition programs, exclusive events, and free admission to any Cedar Fair park.

People interested in becoming an associate can apply on the Carowinds website or click here.

Enchanting décor, special merchandise, delectable treats, and new entertainment experiences are all of the things that will be promised to guests as they venture throughout the park this season.

Grand Carnivale, #SCarowinds and #WinterFest return to #Carowinds in 2022 accompanied by two all-new events, State Line Celebration and Tricks and Treats.



Find a full line-up of exciting special events here: https://t.co/kxeooqbPP3 pic.twitter.com/hy2T6wExmq — Carowinds (@Carowinds) February 10, 2022

Amusement park officials said that an expansion will happen to the lineup of special events taking place throughout the year.

This expansion includes the State Line Celebration happening April 9 through May 8 which is said to be a "one-of-a-kind" event featuring authentic cuisine, local brews, and musicians -- all things that highlight the Tar Hell and the Palmetto States.