CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds lovers, it's time to get excited. The amusement park has announced this season's opening to be on Mar. 12.
This year's theme will be known as "Seasons of Fun" and park officials are looking to hire about 2,000 employees with an hourly wage of $15 an hour.
Job opportunities in the park:
- Ride operators
- Merchandise and games
- Park Services
- Food and beverage
- Admissions
- Safety and Security
- Entertainment and more
Park officials stated that Carowinds offers flexible schedules and perks for its associates which include discounts, reward and recognition programs, exclusive events, and free admission to any Cedar Fair park.
People interested in becoming an associate can apply on the Carowinds website or click here.
Enchanting décor, special merchandise, delectable treats, and new entertainment experiences are all of the things that will be promised to guests as they venture throughout the park this season.
Amusement park officials said that an expansion will happen to the lineup of special events taking place throughout the year.
This expansion includes the State Line Celebration happening April 9 through May 8 which is said to be a "one-of-a-kind" event featuring authentic cuisine, local brews, and musicians -- all things that highlight the Tar Hell and the Palmetto States.
Other events happening throughout the year are Grand Carnivale, SCarowinds, Tricks and Treats Fall Fest, and WinterFest.