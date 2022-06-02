4-year-old kidnapped from Carrollton hotel found safe in Mississippi, police say

CARROLLTON, Ga. — UPDATE: The 4-year-old girl was found safe in Mississippi, police said.
-----
Police are looking for a 4-year-old girl taken Sunday by a man with a history of domestic violence.
The girl was taken by Rodricus Deonta Burton around 5 a.m. from Rodeway Inn in Carrollton, police said.
Burton is driving a silver Honda Accord with a Louisiana license plate number 566 FCX.
Burton has no custodial "legal rights" and has a "history of domestic violence," the department said in a social media post. They added that he is possibly headed to Louisiana. It is not unclear the relationship between the child and the suspect.
If you see the vehicle or Burton, call 911 immediately.