Nationally-recognized clothing designer Cary Mitchell dies at 62

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cary Mitchell, a nationally-recognized and renowned clothing designer who worked with professional athletes and celebrities, died Saturday. He was 62.

Mitchell was a Johnson C. Smith University alumnus, class of 1983.

"We are proud of his accomplishments as a renowned clothing designer, including creating the look of the NBA Charlotte Bobcat’s uniform," the university said, in part, in a statement. "He made his mark as the personal designer to many famous athletes and celebrities."

We at Hornets Sports & Entertainment mourn the passing of Cary Mitchell, a noted local clothing designer who helped create the original Charlotte Bobcats uniforms in 2004. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends. 💜 pic.twitter.com/vb3o6uWz0g — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) April 4, 2022

JCSU President Clarence D. Armbrister shared a statement in response to Mitchell's death, commending Mitchell for the service he provided for the university and worthwhile charities.

"His journey as a student who embraced his talent for clothing design, making it into a thriving career, all while remembering and honoring the communities from which he came including, of course, our Institution, is a true example of what we hope all our students become," Armbrister said. "On behalf of the entire JCSU Family, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Cary’s family, friends and classmates.”

A celebration of life service will be held on April 15 at Victory Christian Center in Charlotte, according to A. E. Grier & Sons Funeral and Cremation, LLC.