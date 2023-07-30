Rock Hill restaurant welcomes robot server "Bella BonBon" to staff

The robot has 360 cameras and with customization knows its way around the restaurant. It also has sensors, so it does not bump into tables or people.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A restaurant is taking an advanced approach to cater to customers and handle staffing shortages.

Tex-Mex cuisine restaurant Casa Tequila Mexican Grill in Rock Hill is implementing a robot server named Bella BonBon to serve tables.

The robot server is getting the food from the kitchen to the tables at a touch of a button. Raul Ugalde, the restaurant's owner, said it's about giving his staff some much-needed relief.

"When you carry food all day on your arm, that’s about 100 plates by the end of the night, you are tired,” said Ugalde “With this, it makes the job easier.”

According to the National Restaurant Association, 62 percent of restaurant operators are struggling with staffing.

Some restaurants are turning to technology to ease that burden. Ugalde said although they are currently well-staffed for the past couple of weeks Bella has provided more support.

“She helps us when we are short one person,” Jesse Ugalde, Raul's son said. “Typically, a food runner can only carry 4 to 5 plates, but she can help us out with two to three tables.”

Bella has 360 cameras and with customization knows her way around the restaurant. It also has sensors, so it does not bump into tables or people.

Customers said they are impressed by her.

“It was just surprising and exciting to see that technology is now available,” Eureka Rigby, a customer, said.

Delivering a hot meal and putting a smile on customers' faces, the Ugaldes' said it is worth the investment.

“She’s very entertaining, you can touch the ears and all that and it smiles, and it is more like a fluffy welcoming Bella,” said his son, Jesse Ugalde.