There are few milestones in life that will make you forever remember exactly where you were and how you felt at the time. Many moms recall the moment they found out they were pregnant. Did you laugh? Did you cry? Did you stare at the ultrasound in utter shock, bordering on complete horror?

This future mom — who happens to be, ahem, a cat — falls into the latter category.

Meet Ulla, a teeny 1-year-old tabby who turned up off the streets of Nuuk, Greenland, at the animal shelter Dyrenes Venner (translating to "Friends of the Animals in Greenland") about six weeks ago.

Shelter board member Tone Frank recalled that, after about a month since the shelter picked her up, the staff noticed Ulla was getting a "little chubby."

"So I took her to get scanned at the vet, which she wasn't too happy about," Frank told TODAY.

Read the full article on TODAY.com

Copyright (c) 2018 NBC All Rights Reserved