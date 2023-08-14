Catawba Brewing Co. closes Charlotte taproom

A sign on the door Monday thanked customers for continued support, saying, "We love you all and will miss you dearly."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A beloved Charlotte brewery suddenly closed its doors.

The Charlotte Business Journal confirmed Catabwa Brewing Company closed its taproom in Charlotte's Belmont neighborhood after six years. The closure came without a warning to employees.

A sign on the door Monday thanked customers for continued support, saying, "We love you all and will miss you dearly."

The brewery is reportedly planning to open up shop again in South End, near the rail trail, by next summer.

