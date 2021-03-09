Catawba Co. Emergency Services responding to oxygen company explosion in Hickory

Officers are asking the public to avoid the area and give emergency responders room to work.

HICKORY, N.C. — One person was injured during a fire and possible explosion at an oxygen and gas warehouse in Hickory Friday afternoon, Catawba County Emergency Management said.

Emergency Management confirmed the incident shortly after 2 p.m. at James Oxygen along Highway 321 in Hickory. The Hickory Fire Department reported smoke visible from the outside of the building and reported multiple explosions.

Officers are asking the public to avoid the area and give emergency responders room to work. The northbound lanes of Highway 321 are closed while emergency crews work to clear the scene.

Dozens of firefighters and other first responders were called to the scene. The fire was extinguished as of 3 p.m., firefighters said.

Active fire emergency scene HWY 321 in Hickory. Avoid the area and give emergency responders room to work. #safety #fire — Catawba County EM (@CatCoEM) September 3, 2021

The cause of the incident and damage estimates are not available at this time.

WCNC Charlotte reached to Hickory police and EMS but has not received a response. Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement.

