Catawba College tells students to seek shelter as police chase person near campus

The college is urging people to seek shelter indoors and deny entry to others.

Example video title will go here for this video

SALISBURY, N.C. — Catawba College is urging people on campus to seek shelter as police chase a person fleeing from an area near campus. The person the police are chasing is not believed to be affiliated with the college.

Details are limited at this time, but Catawba College told those on campus to seek shelter indoors, lock down their location, and deny entry to others.

The Salisbury Police Department is tracking the suspect using a K-9, specifically in the area of Robertson Community Center and E. Corriher Avenue, according to Catawba College.

WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more information at this time. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

This is the second time this week a police situation has occurred near Catawba College. On Sunday, two non-students pulled a fire alarm at a residence hall before one of them brandished a gun, officials said.

PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.