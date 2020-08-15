Catawba County declares State of Emergency after excessive rainfall

The excessive rainfall has resulted in severe flooding, infrastructure damage, hazardous travel conditions

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Catawba County Board declared a State of Emergency in Catawba County at Saturday morning after excessive rainfall in the county.

The excessive rainfall has resulted in severe flooding, infrastructure damage, hazardous travel conditions and the potential for widespread power outages for residents in the County.

County officials said the declaration allows Catawba County Emergency Services to implement coordinated response and recovery efforts in all affected unincorporated areas of the county in alignment with the Catawba County Emergency Operations Plan and in collaboration with emergency response partners.