Catawba County deputy terminated for driving while impaired

The off-duty deputy wrecked his assigned vehicle in Newton.

NEWTON, N.C. — A Catawba County deputy was terminated after being charged with driving while impaired, according to the Catawba County Sherriff's Office.

The Sherriff's Office said the off-duty deputy wrecked along Radio Sation Road in Newton shortly after picking up his assigned vehicle from a maintenance appointment.

The off-duty deputy was put on administrative leave after the incident and has since been terminated. The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident and has charged the deputy with a DWI, according to the Sherriff's office.