Catawba County deputy terminated for driving while impaired

NEWTON, N.C. — A Catawba County deputy was terminated after being charged with driving while impaired, according to the Catawba County Sherriff's Office.
The Sherriff's Office said the off-duty deputy wrecked along Radio Sation Road in Newton shortly after picking up his assigned vehicle from a maintenance appointment.
The off-duty deputy was put on administrative leave after the incident and has since been terminated. The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident and has charged the deputy with a DWI, according to the Sherriff's office.
"This conduct has not and will not be tolerated in my administration," said Catawba County Sherriff Brown. "We have taken swift action in this matter. My office will continue to operate with the highest level of integrity and accountability to our citizens."