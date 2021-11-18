Catawba County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 3-year-old child

Officials say the child may be in the company of her mother.

CATAWBA, N.C. — The Catawba County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing three-year-old child.

According to a Facebook post from the agency on Thursday, Nov. 18, Ryleigh Elizabeth Gentry was reported missing and believed to be endangered.

The post says she was taken from her father's home in the Maiden area of Buffalo Shoals Road on Thursday without his knowledge or consent.

According to the post, the child may be in the company of her mother, Amanda McCall.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the child and (or) the mother is asked to call (828) 464-3112.

⚠️The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating a 3 year old child, Ryleigh Gentry, who is... Posted by Catawba County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, November 18, 2021

WCNC Charlotte will continue to follow updates as they become available.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts