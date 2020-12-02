HICKORY, N.C. — Concerns over the coronavirus have reached Hickory after a woman returning from Southeast Asia fell ill and had to go to the hospital.

Nhia Vang, senior pastor at True Life Alliance Church, said he became concerned when his church member got sick and was not heard from for days.

“For more than three days, she stayed at home by herself so I called police to check on her,” Vang said.

The woman had recently taken a trip to Laos and connected through China, Vang said.

“We don’t know anything yet right now," Vang said. "We don’t know what kind of sickness that she had."

The City of Claremont confirms to have assisted Catawba County first responders in a welfare check Friday at Tyson Foods, which is where the woman works.

“When I heard that she came back from Southeast Asia and she was sick, everybody was scared," Vang said. "Even the policeman."

The city reports she wasn’t at work at the time and they eventually found her at a residence.

This comes just days after Mecklenburg County says four people returning from China would need to be monitored for coronavirus. With no symptoms upon arrival, officials say they would have to self-quarantine for fourteen days.

RELATED: Four people being "monitored" for coronavirus symptoms in Charlotte

Vang, meantime, is concerned for his church member, remaining cautious, but not panicked.

“In this country, the flu itself kills more people than coronavirus,” Vang says.

According to the CDC, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. remains at 12. There are no cases in the Carolinas.

RELATED: 'My daughter was dying in my arms' | 16-year-old VA girl dies after being diagnosed with the flu

RELATED: Airbnb suspends bookings in Beijing amid coronavirus outbreak