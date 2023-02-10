x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Lincoln County elementary school goes remote Monday due to power outage

Catawba Springs Elementary School will operate on virtual learning Monday due to a power outage on campus, administrators said.

More Videos

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Catawba Springs Elementary School in Denver will operate on a virtual learning schedule Monday due to a power outage affecting the campus, school administrators said Monday morning. 

The outage is due to a bad wire on campus, according to school officials. Duke Energy says the elementary school, which is located on Little Egypt Road in Denver, is the only building affected by the power outage. There are no issues at nearby East Lincoln High School. Catawba Springs Elementary said crews are on campus working to restore power at the school. 

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

Teachers are expected to reach out to parents by 10 a.m. Monday with details on assignments and the virtual class schedule. 

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV devices, just download the free WCNC+ app.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.  
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts || iHeart 

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly. 
SUBSCRIBEApple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora  || Google Podcasts || iHeart

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out