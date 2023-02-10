Lincoln County elementary school goes remote Monday due to power outage

Catawba Springs Elementary School will operate on virtual learning Monday due to a power outage on campus, administrators said.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Catawba Springs Elementary School in Denver will operate on a virtual learning schedule Monday due to a power outage affecting the campus, school administrators said Monday morning.

The outage is due to a bad wire on campus, according to school officials. Duke Energy says the elementary school, which is located on Little Egypt Road in Denver, is the only building affected by the power outage. There are no issues at nearby East Lincoln High School. Catawba Springs Elementary said crews are on campus working to restore power at the school.

Teachers are expected to reach out to parents by 10 a.m. Monday with details on assignments and the virtual class schedule.

