Catawba Two Kings Casino raises $10,000 for a good cause

The money will go to the Cleveland County Fund for Children and Adults with Disabilities.

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The Charlotte area's first casino is already giving to the community by contributing to a fund for adults and children living with disabilities.

Catawba Two Kings Casino, located in Kings Mountain, donated $10,000 to the Cleveland County Fund for Children and Adults with Disabilities. The donation is part of the casino's Share Change program, which launched weeks after it opened in July 2021.

PREVIOUSLY: New Kings Mountain casino opens

Casino patrons raised the funds through Sept. 30. The Share Change program is the Catawba Nation's first charitable initiative with the new casino.

