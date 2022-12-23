CATS looks within ahead of 2023, shares assessment review

CATS welcomes interim CFO, Chad Howell after Blanche Sherman resigned earlier in the month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials from the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) presented an assessment report of the agency to improve its efficiency and effectiveness on Friday.

This comes after city manager Marcus Jones shared with the Charlotte City Council several challenges the agency is facing.

“The goal of this assessment was to really provide a high-level roadmap with priority areas of focus so that we could do the work necessary to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of cats,” said fellow assistant city manager Liz Babson.

CATS' review of the findings breaks down where the transit system is falling short and the changes needed. Officials said the evaluation process involved a review of several areas including leadership, organizational structure, employee morale, the bus system, and the procurement process.

Brent Cagle is the interim CEO for CATS as the search for a new permanent leader continues.

“We need a strategic plan. We have to create a shared mission, and vision, and really create a team that's collaborative, that works together,” he said.

CATS officials also announced some staff changes. Blanche Sherman resigned as Chief Financial Officer at the beginning of December and took a job in the private sector.

Chad Howell, the current CFO of Charlotte Water, will serve as interim CFO for CATS.

“He worked in CATS finance several years ago, early in his career. So he understands CATS. He's the right person for this interim position,” Cagle shared.

For the assessment, management partners were brought on by the city manager to help.

“They reviewed many documents, including budgets, audits, and customer surveys that had been completed over the last three to five years,” said Babson.

Hundreds of employees were also surveyed as well as companies who work closely with the agency.

The study found there were concerns and confusion around procurement policies and procedures. Employees shared there was a lack of transparency about the budget. They also indicated that there were concerns about the roles and responsibilities of the employees, of management, and the overall organizational structure.

“We received comments about strained or tense relationships between the various CATS divisions and the finance division,” said Cagle. “Lack of engagement and transparency was cited quite a bit.”

He adds the management team is already looking at organizational changes to rebuild a culture that is based on collaboration, communication, and teamwork.

“We want to create an organization that focuses on excellence every day in what we provide, the services, or the product that we provide to our customers and to the community,” he said.

Cagle adds work is already underway to improve communication within the company.

“We have to be open and honest with our employees about what we are funding, what we're not able to fund. And that's really the heart of effective communications as we work together and collaborate as a cat's team,” he said.

CATS is also looking at finding long-term solutions to get vacancies under control and improve the recruitment and retention of employees. The agency notes staffing shortages are impacting transportation agencies across the country.

In a survey presented of 71 transit agencies across North Carolina, there was an average 20% transit operator vacancy rate in August 2021.

“We need to look at that we need to have better strategies for keeping the employees we have, and for getting them help for recruiting new employees,” Cagle explained. “So that will be a focus of our efforts, both in the rest of this fiscal year and leading into our budget request to the MTC and to the city council for next fiscal year.”

CATS is facing a 17% department-wide vacancy rate, and Cagle is already asking questions about possible solutions.

“Some of that is how do we pay? Is our pay competitive against other transit agencies or against like industries? I think the answer is probably yes. And no, we need to look at that,” he said.

Flexibility is another area the agency is looking into to make the position more attractive for current and future employees.

“I want to create an environment that helps them balance their work-life schedule,” said Cagle, adding that he's open to looking at a 4-day workweek with employees working 10-hour shifts each day. He notes, however, it'll be critical to boost staffing to ensure that transition is smooth.

Cagle also said safety and security remain a top priority.

“I think that not only is it hiring more security personnel, but it’s also looking at balancing, both armed and unarmed officers increasing patrols throughout the CATS system, buses, rail, at our facilities and our transit facilities,” he said.

Meanwhile, bus operators voted down another labor contract last week. Negotiations continue and another vote is expected at the end of the year.

CATS said it would not comment on current contract negotiations.