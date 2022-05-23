No serious injuries reported after CATS bus slides off I-77

WCNC Charlotte was at the scene Monday night when the CATS bus went into a ditch. The driver was the only person on board the bus.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — No serious injuries were reported after a CATS bus slid off I-77 southbound and into a ditch Monday night around 6:30 p.m.

A WCNC Charlotte crew was in the area when the incident happened and stayed at the scene as emergency personnel arrived.

The driver was the only person on board the bus at the time, and had a cut but no other injuries. Medic confirmed no patients were taken to the hospital.

While the cause of the crash hasn't been confirmed or made public, WCNC Charlotte has been covering severe weather moving through the Carolinas Monday.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story said the incident happened on I-485. The incident happened on I-77.

FREE PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.