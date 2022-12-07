Charlotte hires consulting firm to address 'significant external operational challenges' facing CATS

City Manager Marcus Jones acknowledged "significant and external operational challenges" facing CATS, including employee morale and staffing shortages.

The biggest issue facing CATS has been a shortage of drivers. For weeks, CATS has had dozens of daily absences. This has led to buses being delayed and plans to cut down on the number of trips buses take during low services times. At its peak, CATS was experiencing over 100 absences among operators.

CATS CEO John Lewis said there have been discussions of raising driver pay as a recruiting tool, as well as flexible schedules to raise employee morale.

CATS drivers have been raising concerns about safety for some time, and those cries for help were only made louder by the shooting death of driver Ethan Rivera in February.

"They're scared that they're not going to make it home to their family," Willis Draughn told Charlotte City Council. "That's the issue in this city, we ain't get no respect. These people don't get no respect. They help my city move, they help your city move."

In an internal memo to council members obtained by WCNC Charlotte, City Manager Marcus Jones said he believes the issues were made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic and economic environment across the country. Jones said city officials reached out to a consulting firm in May that's helped other transit organizations to review CATS' operations and practice.

Jones said the review will focus on five areas:

Organizational structure and leadership team review

Procurement and contract oversight

Employee morale

Contract relationship with RAPTDev

Service provision/Bus system reliability

"Management Partners began its assessment in early June and will report their initial findings to the City in August/September," the memo reads. "These findings will identify discreet areas of improvement and will serve as a draft Implementation Action Plan to deliver long-term stability to CATS operations."

Jones said the recommendations could range from simple fixes that can be installed on a day-to-day basis to more complex solutions that require further study and financial investment. He said Management Partners will provide the city with supplementary areas that require further study.