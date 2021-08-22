Charlotte bus systems updates to new ticketing app

The new app includes include more ticket options, a multi-language function, Google and Apple Pay features, rider alert notifications, and trip planning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's out with the old and in with the new for the CATS pass.

The Charlotte Area Transit System is transitioning to an improved ticketing app that will include more ticket options, a multi-language function, Google and Apple Pay features, rider alert notifications, and trip planning.

The old Cats pass will be deactivated, which means current users run the risk of losing the remaining cash in their mobile wallet and any unused tickets in the current cats pass app.

No cash refunds will be issued, but customers can receive tokens in exchange by visiting the charlotte transportation center, LYNX Blue Line JW Clay Station, or the LYNX Blue Line I-485/South Blvd Station. but you have to do it by Aug. 22.

One token will be given for each unused ride ticket. Three tokens or a printed one-day pass will be given for each one-day ticket.

Unused weekly tickets can be exchanged for a 7-day punch pass, and users will receive tokens up to the value of the remaining cash in the mobile wallet.

Tokens can be used for CATS fareboxes and ticket vending machines as payment for fare.

Contact Lana Harris at lharris@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and on Instagram.