CATS security officer assaulted by passenger, CMPD says

The assault happened near Briar Creek Road on Wednesday. The security officer suffered serious injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A CATS security officer suffered serious injuries after being assaulted by a passenger.

Police say a CATS security officer confronted a passenger on Wednesday before being assaulted by the passenger on Briar Creek Road near Creighton Drive. The security officer suffered serious injuries in the assault, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

CMPD did not specify what led to the security officer confronting the passenger. It's unclear if the suspect was arrested after the assault.

No weapons were reported to have been used in the assault, said CMPD.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Charlotte Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts