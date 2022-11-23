x
CATS services to run on reduced schedule for Thanksgiving

Bus routes, LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line will operate on different schedules Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ahead of Thanksgiving, the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) has announced which offices will be closed for the holiday and has released its operating schedule for Thursday and Friday.

The CATS Call Center, Lost and Found, Pass Sales and Information Office at the Charlotte Transportation Center will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25.  

CATS bus routes, the LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line will operate on revised schedules in observance of Thanksgiving.

  • Thursday, Nov. 24: CATS bus routes, LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line will operate on a Sunday schedule
  • Friday, Nov. 25: CATS bus routes, LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line will operate on a Saturday schedule

 On Saturday, Nov. 26, CATS will resume its normal operating schedule. 

Anyone with questions or concerns about the Thanksgiving operating schedule is encouraged to call CATS customer service at 704-336-7433 (RIDE).

