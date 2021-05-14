x
CATS to resume fare collection on Monday

Earlier this week, CATS announced free rides on its buses and trains as the Colonial Pipeline shutdown led to a run on gas inventory at gas stations.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Area Transit System announced Friday afternoon that starting Monday, May 17, they will once again require a fare to use their service. 

CATS said riders using the system will be expected to have a valid pass, ticket or exact cash fare to ride. 

For more information on CATS fares and passes, visit ridetransit.org.

