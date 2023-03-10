CATS Chief Operating Officer on administrative leave without pay

The announcement comes after former CATS CEO John Lewis resigned back in Nov. 2022.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A leader of the Charlotte Area Transit System has been placed on administrative leave, city officials confirmed.

CATS Chief Operating Officer Allen Smith is on administrative leave without pay effective Thursday, March 9.

The announcement comes after former CATS CEO John Lewis resigned back in Nov. 2022. Charlotte's city manager Marcus Jones made the announcement in a virtual news briefing back in Oct. 2022. Jones said Lewis was leaving to take another job.

The changes in transportation leadership come after months of staffing issues, reduced transit service, and concerns from CATS employees about the risk of violence they face while on the job.

CATS has faced several challenges since last year. During an interview on Flashpoint with WCNC Charlotte anchor Ben Thompson in September, Lewis described a staffing slump as "a roller-coaster ride", but said he was proud of employees.

Service was reduced by about 20% in August 2022 due to staffing issues.

