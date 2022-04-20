CATS looking for people to design new transit pass

In addition to having their artwork printed on 2023 transit passes, each winner will receive a monthly transit pass of their choice and a prize.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) launched its transit pass design contest Wednesday asking North and South Carolina residents to submit original artwork with the theme: What Moves You?

CATS said the three winners will be selected to have their artwork printed on Local, Express and Express Plus passes for the 2023 calendar year.

Entries are due to CATS by Friday, May 13 at 5 p.m. and will be judged by a committee consisting of transit staff members, city officials and local art professionals. Entries will be ranked to identify first, second and third place winners based on the following criteria:

Does the design address the theme and promote multi-modal transportation in Charlotte in specific or general terms? Is the design eye-catching and well-composed? Is text absent from the design?

First place will receive an Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet, second place will receive an Amazon Echo Dot speaker and third place will receive an Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Interested participants may learn more at RideTransit.org or by calling CATS Customer Service at 704-336-RIDE (7433)

