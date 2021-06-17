CCSO: Explosives found in Chester County barn; No threat to public or crime committed

The Chester County Sheriff's Office said people could expect to hear between one to three explosions as crews detonate the items.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Chester County Sheriff's Office announced on Twitter Thursday night if you hear between one to three explosions off Morrison Road, there's no need to be alarmed.

According to the sheriff's office, some explosives were found in a bar off of Jackson Road in the Fort Lawn area earlier in the day. Officials said a SLED Bomb Team was called to the scene and after an investigation, the team determined the best way to get rid of the explosives was through a controlled detonation.

In a series of tweets, the sheriff's office said the controlled detonation would take place in a field off of Morrison Road.

"People in the area will hear between one to three explosions. There is no danger to the public and no crime has been committed," CCSO stated.

