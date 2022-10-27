CDOT employee arrested for spending $10,000 on gas card for personal vehicles, CMPD says

Corey Barnette, a CDOT employee, is charged with embezzlement, financial transaction card-fraud, and financial transaction card-theft.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police arrested a Charlotte Department of Transportation employee after they said he used a city gas card to fill up personal vehicles.

Corey Barnette, 50, was arrested on Thursday after police say he used the card for personal use for several months. Barnette was employed by CDOT at the time of the alleged crimes.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Barnette used a city gas card to fill up multiple personal vehicles at various gas stations across Charlotte from June 15 to Sept. 18. Barnette is accused of spending over $10,000 in unauthorized transactions.

Barnette is charged with embezzlement, financial transaction card fraud, and financial transaction card theft. He was booked in Mecklenburg County jail after his arrest.

This case remains under investigation by CMPD. Barnette's employment status with the city is unknown at this time. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Charlotte city officials for information on this.

