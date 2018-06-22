With Fourth of July falling in the middle of the week this year some towns around Charlotte are getting a head start on the festivities. Celebrations are starting June 28 and last all for over a week until July 4. Here's a list of the biggest festivities taking place in and around Charlotte:

Thursday, June 28

Mt. Holly Fireworks: From 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. South Main Street in Mount Holly will be filled with food trucks, a kid's zone and live music by "Coming Up Brass" and a free fireworks show.

Friday, June 29

Charlotte Symphony Concert: The Charlotte Symphony heads to Kannapolis to play at Village Park at 700 W C Street in Kannapolis. The concert starts at 8:15 p.m. will be followed by a free fireworks show.

Saturday, June 30

Carowinds Military Days: June 30 starts Military Days at Carowinds. For nine days all active, inactive or retired United States service men and women with a valid military I.D. get in for free. The days run from Saturday, June 30 to Sunday, July 8.

Sunday, July 1

Charlotte Symphony Concert: The Charlotte Symphony returns to Symphony Park in South Park at 8:15 p.m. on Sunday. It costs $18 per person after taxes and fees. Youth tickets are less and kids under 12 get in free. There will be fireworks following the performance.

Tuesday, July 3

Star Spangled Spectacular: Fireworks are coming back to American Legion Stadium at 310 N. Kings Drive, as the kickoff to Charlotte's 250th Anniversary. The fireworks will be viewable from the stadium and set to music on 102.9 FM, The Lake. The event will include food trucks, kid's activities, music from The Voltage Brothers and more.

Harrisburg Fourth of July Celebration: Harrisburg is a small town that celebrates Fourth of July in a big way. The festival is spread out over two days and is free to enter, but the rides and inflatables are not. On Wednesday morning there will be a Fourth of July parade down Hwy 49 in Harrisburg as well. Both days will be ended by firework shows.

