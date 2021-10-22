Celebrate the holiday season with ‘Believe’ at the NC Zoo

The two-weekend event will be held the first two weekends of December each Saturday and Sunday only.

The North Carolina Zoo is hosting COVID-19 safe outdoor event "Believe" this December in celebration of the holiday season.

The two-weekend event will be held the first two weekends of December each Saturday and Sunday only. The event aims to be a safe holiday experience and celebration of the season.

“Enjoy touring the zoo decked out for the holidays and making memories at the daytime holiday event, including Santa and Mrs. C, all in one stop,” according to the North Carolina Zoo.

Zoo officials said all activities will be family-friendly, socially distanced and will not involve screaming or other high-risk activities.

Wristbands for Believe can be purchased at the zoo's admission gates and at the Junction plaza Ticket Booth, on the days of the event.

Wristbands Include:

Memory Photo with Santa and Mrs.C in the Santa dome

Seasonal Scavenger Hunt

Holiday cookie and a hot beverage (cider, coffee, or hot cocoa)

Festive Holiday Carousel

Winter fun Tree House Trek

North American Animals with Ice Treats

And more to come!

Officials said more information is to come about advance ticket purchases.

Visit the North Carolina Zoo’s website for more information.

