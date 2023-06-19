Families gather at Harvey B. Gantt Center to celebrate Juneteenth

Juneteenth celebrations are happening around the country and right here in the Carolinas.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was a day of celebration at the Harvey B. Gantt Center, as families gathered to honor African American heritage and culture for the Juneteenth holiday.

The holiday, also known as freedom day, commemorates when the last enslaved people in the southern U.S. were set free.

"Juneteenth, as we know, is American history," Afeni Grace, public programs manager at the Gantt, said, "and so, in context with what the holiday is, it's very important that we remember that, that we remember the true meaning of freedom.”

Julie O'Hara-Harvey was celebrating with her family Monday. She says it's become a yearly tradition, long before the holiday was federally recognized in 2021.

“They need to understand what the history, what the roots are, where they come from, and what happened to their ancestors and some of the folks who look like them," O'Hara-Harvey said.

Black art and film shaped the day at the Gantt along with workshops to preserve pieces of history like photos and magazines.

“I brought my nieces who live in Raleigh and I’m hoping to expose them to history that they may not know," Helms Jarrell said, "culture that they have not experienced before.”