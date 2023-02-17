Celebration of life for bicyclist killed in January

After Kristie Crowder died from being struck by a car in Plaza Midwood, advocates are pushing for bicycle safety.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Noda Company Store is holding a celebration of life for Kristie Crowder, an avid bicyclist who was tragically killed after she was struck by a car while biking in Plaza Midwood.

Organizer of the event, John Holmes, told WCNC Charlotte he's been in touch with Crowder's family.

Holmes said, "They're sad and hurt by this whole incident. They want to make sure that we honor her in her own specific way."

The bike safety advocate added, the NoDa community loved Crowder.

"They are clearly hurting from this. And events like this, they're as much for the living as they are for those who have passed away," said Holmes.

After Crowder's death, pedestrian and bike safety advocates with BikeWalkNC spoke out about the need for safety changes to prevent needless loss of lives.

Holmes said, "Street safety should become a number one priority, not a second not a third, but more immediate street safety at this moment."

Angela Berry, Charlotte traffic safety and Vision Zero manager, explained she has over 100 projects that are at different levels of funding. One of the areas getting safety changes is in Plaza Midwood, where Crowder was hit.





Berry said, "[There's] a lot of speeding on the plaza, which we have been working to reduce through a variety of methods, both targeted enforcement, as well as some driver feedback signs telling people how fast they were going."

Berry added that Vision Zero is a project that all departments in the city are getting behind.

That includes CMPD. A CMPD spokesperson sent WCNC Charlotte the following statement:

CMPD is a partner of the City of Charlotte’s Vision Zero Program with the symbolic goal to reach zero traffic-related deaths in Charlotte for the year 2030. CMPD’s Transportation Division and Motor Unit lead weekly speed, reckless driving, and DWI enforcement operations to crack down on dangerous driving in high-injury networks throughout Charlotte. This past year CMPD’s Motor Unit and DWI task force led a combined 68 traffic operations. They issued nearly 17,000 citations in 2022.

The celebration of life event for Crowder is being held Friday, Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. at NoDa Company Store. Organizers are asking people to bring sunflowers or handwritten notes to leave on a memorial bicycle, donated in Crowder's honor.



Jane Monreal: Contact Jane Monreal at jmonreal@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.