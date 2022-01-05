'She will be greatly missed' | Celebration of life service set for former Huntersville Mayor Jill Swain

Jill Swain passed away on April 28.

Example video title will go here for this video

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A pillar of leadership in Huntersville is continuing to be remembered by the community.

Jill Swain, the former mayor of Huntersville, passed away on Thursday, April 28.

Swain was a civil servant in the community, starting in 1999 as a commissioner. She served in that role for eight years before being elected mayor. Swain was mayor of Huntersville from 2007 to 2015. She was most recently the executive director for the Huntersville Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Her passing was felt across the state with U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R - North Carolina) also paying tribute to her on social media.

Susan & I are heartbroken to learn of Jill Swain’s passing. She was a great leader who served Huntersville as both mayor & town commissioner & was instrumental in championing the growth of our business community & shaping Huntersville’s development. Her family is in our prayers. https://t.co/S3iQUcoQWE — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) April 28, 2022

According to an obituary from James Funeral Home, a service to celebrate the life of Swain is scheduled for Monday, May 2, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Beaver Dam Event Center.

People wishing to make a donation are encouraged to support Caterpillar Ministries, Angels and Sparrows or your local humane society.

PREVIOUS STORY: Former Huntersville mayor Jill Swain has died

Melinda Bales, the current mayor of Huntersville, shared fond memories of Swain with WCNC Charlotte and said her love for Huntersville was contagious.

"I had the opportunity to serve with Jill as a colleague for several years. She was a strong advocate for Huntersville and was always willing to roll up her sleeves and work on behalf of the community she loved," Bales said. "She will be greatly missed."

MORE NEWS: Starbucks store in Boone reportedly first in North Carolina to unionize

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts