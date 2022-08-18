Centene cancels Charlotte headquarters plan, council member confirms

The facility is already under construction -- the company broke ground on the facility in the summer of 2020.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Centene is canceling its Charlotte headquarters plan, Charlotte City Council Member Dimple Ajmera confirmed Thursday.

Ajmera said she shares the "community's disappointment about Centene's decision not to establish an East Coast headquarters in Charlotte" but says Centene will still do business in Charlotte.

The government health insurance provider announced in 2020 it would build an East Coast campus in Charlotte.The project was expected to create roughly 3,200 jobs in the next 10 years.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper praised the plan as the state's largest single jobs announcement in nearly two decades.

The facility is already under construction -- the company broke ground on the facility in the summer of 2020. Ajmera said Centene is building the planned facility to sell, which she hopes will result in private investment.

