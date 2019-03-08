Central Avenue in Plaza Midwood will be closed much of Saturday while Duke Energy makes repairs in the area.

The closure is in the 250 block of Central Avenue, which is located near Veterans Memorial Park.

Drivers can use Commonwealth Avenue as an alternate route.

No power outages were reported in the area.

