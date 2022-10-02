CEO of Duke Energy attends roundtable with President Biden, electric company executives

White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy said Build Back Better will invest in clean energy like wind, solar, and nuclear power, as well as provide jobs.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — President Joe Biden held a roundtable Wednesday with electric company CEOS to talk about his Build Back Better agenda. A Charlotte executive was among the group who met with the president, giving insight on moving towards clean energy.

Lynn Good -- the chairman, president and CEO of Charlotte-based Duke Energy -- brought up issues with some of the provisions that would provide tax credits and a quick transition to clean energy.

White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy told WCNC Charlotte it isn't just a clean energy strategy, it's an economic development strategy.

McCarthy said Build Back Better will invest in clean energy like wind, solar, and nuclear power, as well as provide jobs, strengthen the supply chain, and lower electricity costs for consumers.

