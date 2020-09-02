CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Fire is conducting a deadly fire investigation involving a single vehicle Sunday morning.

CFD said they responded to reports of a vehicle fire around 2:14 a.m. on Bramwyck Drive near Sharon Road. While trying to put out the fire, firefighters removed a person from the vehicle and turned the patient over to Medic.

The person was pronounced dead on the scene, CFD confirms.

The Charlotte Fire Investigation Task Force was called to the scene to investigate. There were no other vehicles involved at the time of the incident.

The 911 call came from a security guard in the area.

CFD did not mention the cause of the fire at this time.

Any with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704.334.1600

