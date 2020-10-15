CFD: One dead following fatal house fire in northeast Charlotte

The cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation and CMPD is conducting a death investigation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department reports one person is dead following a house fire in northeast Charlotte.

The fire department reports the fire happened in the 12000 Block of Sandringham Pl.

Officials said arriving fire companies encountered heavy fire conditions that compromised the integrity of the structure, delaying search and rescue efforts.

After the fire was extinguished, heavy equipment was brought to the scene to allow fire companies to search the entire structure.

One person was later located dead inside the home.

