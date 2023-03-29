One person missing after Steele Creek boating accident

Officials say Steele Creek Fire is leading the investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials with the Steele Creek Fire Department are investigating a boating accident that happened last night in Lake Wylie, near the Catawba Yacht Club.

One person is missing. The missing person was in a rowing-style boat.

Crews searched the area until 10 p.m. Steele Creek Fire officials went back to the area Wednesday morning, to continue searching for the missing person.

Offcials with Steele Creek Fire ask that boaters use caution in the Youngblood Road West and Here at Last Lane area of Lake Wylie, so they can safely conduct the search.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Come back here, or download the WCNC app to stay updated.

