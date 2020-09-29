Davidson County basketball player, 19, dies from COVID-19 complications

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: The attached video is from another story related to coronavirus.
Chad Dorrill, a 19-year-old basketball player and recent graduate of Ledford High School, died Monday night following complications from the coronavirus, according to the Piedmont Pacers.
The Piedmont Pacers said in part, "Chad was beloved by all of his teammates and coaches and possessed all of the qualities that any parent would love to see in their child. His parents were a constant presence at Pacers games and their kindness and support helped to create a family-like atmosphere. Our hearts go out to them and we cannot imagine the pain they are going through right now."
The Pacers said Dorrill was their all-time leading scorer and member of the 2018 USSSA National Championship team. They shared the following message from the Dorrill family:
“As our family suffers this incredible loss, we want to remind people to wear a mask and quarantine if you test positive even without symptoms, you have no idea who you can come into contact with that the virus affects differently. Chad was just incredibly tired for two weeks and little did we know it was secretly attacking his body in a way they have never seen before. The doctors said that Chad is the rarest 1-10,000,000 case but if it can happen to a super healthy 19-year old boy who doesn’t smoke, vape or do drugs, it can happen to anyone.”