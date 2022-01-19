Champion House of Care making a difference in Hidden Valley community

The organization gives young adults encouragement and the opportunity to help themselves by serving others.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In a business park off Reagan Drive, in the Hidden Valley corridor, sits a nondescript building. Behind those walls is the Champion House of Care. Champion House of Care supports teens and young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“Most of the time, people with disabilities get pushed to the side," Champion House of Care president and founder Janette Kinard said. "Don’t push me to the side, put me to the forefront -- allow me to become somebody.”

Kinard likes to quote her group’s purpose statement since it sums up the feelings of the individuals she helps.

“Allow me to become somebody because if you teach me I can become anybody," she said.

Along with other volunteers, the Champion House of Care -- also known as CHOC -- teaches life skills like reading and writing so the people they work with don't feel helpless.

“We teach our adults with disabilities how to give back to the community," Kinard said.

In Hidden Valley, some of their neighbors are families that are hungry, coatless, or doing without essentials. CHOC decided to allow their young adults to pay it forward.

CHOC began hosting coat drives, school supply giveaways, and dropping off hot meals to families in need.

"Because you have a disability, well, we're going to push that disability to the side, and we're going to show you that you can become someone, and you can give back to the community just as others have given back," Kinard said.

