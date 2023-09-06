Changes coming to NC DMVs, but also some delays

The North Carolina DMV Commissioner said there have been some positive steps forward to streamline the DMV process.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Long lines and wait times are often a reality when you go to the DMV. Charlotte-area DMVs are booked three months out and lines are long for walk-ins. The DMV said it's added more staff and it's looking to stay open on Saturdays at a lot of locations -- but some fixes have been delayed.

WCNC Charlotte checked around the Charlotte area for upcoming appointment times. A lot of locations were booked up in west Charlotte, south Charlotte and east Charlotte. North Charlotte had one opening on Dec. 5.

That's a reason why a lot of people, like Kate McKinley, showed up to the south Charlotte location.

“I was pretty shocked, I thought there would be a couple people but I didn’t expect this," McKinley said.

Wayne Goodwin, the North Carolina DMV Commissioner, said appointments are for the plan-ahead purposes. People can book them three months out with new ones opening every single night.

"You just have to think of it like tickets for a concert, secure it before someone secures it ahead of you," Goodwin said.

He added appointments are not for last minute issues, and most of the time people don't have to come in at all. In North Carolina, people can renew their license online every other time.

"You can renew your license online, make a duplicate, change address, and order duplicate to title," Goodwin said.

He said there have been some positive steps forward to streamline the DMV process.

They've hired more than 100 people this year and are looking to stay open longer.

He said the department has prepared to pay staff overtime to fill open hours. He said he wants to increase pay but notes that decision ultimately comes down to lawmakers in Raleigh, since the DMV is a state agency.

If you're coming to the DMV, appointment's are from when the location opens until noon and walk-ins are from noon until the office closes. Goodwin told WCNC Charlotte to try and find the sweet spot for a walk-in -- if you wait too long, you could get turned away. If you come before noon, you will have to wait regardless.