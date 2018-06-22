CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charges have been dismissed against a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools employee who was accused of sexually exploiting a minor.

Back in January 2018, Ridge Road Middle School suspended Henry "Buff" Dillard after CMS police received an email alleging that Dillard was involved in an incident with a 16-year-old female.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police conducted an investigation on Dillard and the CMS employee was later charged with first-degree exploitation of a minor, third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and disseminate obscenity.

In June, the Mecklenburg County District Attorney dismissed the above charges against Dillard.

Prior to Ridge Road Middle School, Dillard also worked at Quail Hollow Middle School, James Martin Middle School, Northwest School of the Arts and Lincoln Heights Elementary School.

