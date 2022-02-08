Community mourning loss of longtime public servant from Richmond County

Charles Bennett Deane, Jr., 84, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 6.

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — People all across North Carolina are remembering the life of Charles Bennett Deane, Jr.

He passed away on Sunday, Feb. 6, surrounded by his family, according to an obituary provided to Carter Funeral Home. He was 84 years old.

The Rockingham native was no stranger of community service and giving back. His father was Congressman C.B. Deane.

Charles Deane went on to serve in the Navy for four years after graduating from Rockingham High School and Wake Forest Law School. He achieved the rank of lieutenant.

Following his military career, he moved back home to start his own law practice.

The family calling soon came. Charles Deane went on to be elected to the North Carolina Senate in 1970. After serving state, he decided to return to his law practice in Richmond County.

His impact on state politics remains intact. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper publicly gave condolences to the Deane family on Tuesday.

Grateful for the life and public service of Charles Deane. Kristin and I extend our deepest condolences to family and friends in Richmond County and beyond. - RC https://t.co/QQP6KyDVPs — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) February 9, 2022

The urge to give back didn't fade away following his time in the North Carolina General Assembly.

Charles Deane went on to serve 16 years on the Richmond County Schools Board of Education.

MORE NEWS: SC State unveils statue to honor men who died in Orangeburg Massacre

His funeral will be held at First United Methodist Church in Rockingham County on Thursday, Feb. 10 at 1 p.m. Visitation with the family will be held at the church the day before from 6 to 8 p.m.